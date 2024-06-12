External engagements important to advancing Singapore’s interests, says PM Wong

KUALA LUMPUR - As a small country, Singapore must continually look outside to build connections, advance its interests abroad and enlarge its operating space to bring benefits to its people, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

This is why he will continue to strengthen the Republic’s international partnerships while he attends to Singaporeans’ domestic concerns, PM Wong said on June 12 at the conclusion of his first overseas trip since taking office.

PM Wong, who had made introductory visits to Brunei and Malaysia over two days, said that a lot of his work is to address issues Singaporeans care about such as cost of living, jobs and housing. But quite a large element involves engaging other countries.

This is as Singapore is not so large that it can afford to just focus on internal matters all the time, he said.

“We are a small country and the reality is we don’t operate in a vacuum... I hope everyone understands that the introductory visits are taking place within this broader context,” he said.

Noting that times have changed from when he started out as a civil servant in 1997, he said every ministry is aware of the importance of having a strategy to engage their foreign counterparts, so that they can learn best practices from elsewhere and build partnerships that bring benefits to Singaporeans.

Giving an idea of his foreign policy approach while speaking to Singapore journalists at the end of his two-day trip to Brunei and Malaysia, he said: “I know that foreign policy is probably not the thing that people in Singapore will tell you is top of their mind.

“But being able to navigate our way in a very complex external environment is also very critical for Singapore, and I will certainly do my best as Prime Minister, even while attending to Singaporeans’ domestic concerns.”

It is against this backdrop that PM Wong began a series of introductory visits to South-east Asian capitals starting with Singapore’s closest neighbours, Brunei and Malaysia.

PM Wong met Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah while in Bandar Seri Begawan on June 11, and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on June 12.

While he had met Bruneian and Malaysian leaders in his previous capacities, his visits over the two days are to establish rapport and a good working relationship with them as PM, to set the tone for the overall relationship between Singapore and both countries.

Brunei is a “special and very trusted partner for Singapore”, and there is really no other country with that kind of status where the Republic is concerned, said PM Wong as he reaffirmed his commitment to continue to strengthen the relationship.