External conflicts must never divide S’poreans: Faishal Ibrahim on Middle East attacks

SINGAPORE - External conflicts must never divide Singaporeans, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on March 5 as he called for citizens to stand together following recent events in the Middle East.

During times of global uncertainty, it becomes even more important to strengthen the bonds that unite, he said.

“As Singaporeans, we must stand together, support one another and maintain the mutual respect and understanding that define our society,” he added.

His comments come after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28, which triggered retaliatory attacks across the region.

Speaking in Parliament on initiatives relating to Malay/Muslims during the debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s budget, Associate Professor Faishal said that the recent events in the Middle East are a reminder that Singapore’s peace and harmony are precious and cannot be taken for granted.

He cited a Malay saying - sehati menghadapi, sepakat membangun’ - which means to stand united in overcoming challenges and to work together to build a better future.

This has always been a defining strength of all Singaporeans, and particularly of the Malay/Muslim community, he said.

Prof Faishal had said on Feb 28, when the first strikes were launched, that the attacks on Iran and Lebanon are of concern to Singapore , with the “failure of diplomacy” stoking tensions in the Middle East and impacting the lives of civilians.

The Republic is monitoring events closely and supporting efforts to de-escalate the conflict, he said then.

He reiterated on March 5: “The fact that these attacks took place during the holy month of Ramadan deepens the pain felt by many.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent civilians in the affected region,” he added.

Prof Faishal said he had conducted a video call on March 4 with some Singaporean students in the region, who were concerned but staying calm.

“I assured them that their safety and well being is our top priority. We will continue to stay in close contact with them and render any support we can,” he said.

An average of about 120 madrasah graduates pursue further Islamic studies overseas each year, including in countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

He added that the Association of Muslim Travel Agents has advised its member agencies to help affected travellers performing the umrah – the minor pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia – adjust their travel plans if needed.