Experts welcome payouts but worry JSS alone won't save some firms, jobs

Companies and analysts have welcomed the latest round of Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

But some are worried, saying the JSS alone will not be able to save some firms and jobs as the Government cannot extend the scheme across all sectors indefinitely.

"To do so would deplete the state coffers, and more importantly, distort employment conditions," said Mr David Leong, managing director of human resource firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting.

The JSS subsidies cover wages paid up to next March, but at decreasing levels starting last month.

The hard-hit aerospace, aviation and tourism sectors will get 50 per cent of wages paid from September until next March.

As construction activity resumes in phases, those in the built environment sector will get 50 per cent of wages paid in September and October, and then 30 per cent of wages paid until next March.

Sectors that are managing well, such as biomedical sciences and precision engineering, will get 10 per cent of wages paid until December, while other firms will receive 10 per cent of wages paid until next March.

But in the light of the National Wages Council's latest guidelines, several analysts said it is uncertain whether companies will maintain employees' wage levels.

The council last week gave employers the go-ahead to cut wages temporarily if it means saving jobs.

In March this year, however, it had urged companies to reduce non-wage costs first, as well as to press on with transforming their business and workforce so that they are better prepared to grow when the economy recovers.

But since then, Singapore's economy has slipped into recession, shrinking by 13.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of this year. In August, the resident unemployment rate hit a high of 4.5 per cent.

Targeted support Still, the JSS has helped to ease the cash flow of public relations firm Asia PR Werkz in the last few months, said its managing director Cho Pei Lin.

"It gave us the confidence to retain all our 50 employees," she said.

Although business has improved compared with during the circuit breaker period, it is still "some distance away" from pre-Covid-19 levels, she added.

Pointing to the tapering off in JSS payouts, OCBC Bank head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said it is a "policy reminder" that resources are not infinite.

She suggested that they be calibrated so that only those sectors that need help the most will continue to receive payouts.

Beyond next March, she said, the signs of distress to look out for would be the data on non-performing loans, number of businesses closing down, applications for loan moratoriums as well as fire sales of assets.

Help for unemployed PeopleWorldwide's Mr Leong said there is the prospect of a sharp spike in unemployment in the last three months of this year should weaker companies go belly up.

And if companies downsize, Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin said, more support may be needed for workers.

"Support for jobs may have to shift towards support for the retrenched as more workers migrate to the pool of the unemployed."

Members of Parliament on both sides of the House have, on several occasions, suggested schemes like redundancy insurance or expanding the criteria to qualify for the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, which provides affected self-employed individuals with three quarterly cash payouts of $3,000 each.

Associate Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations at the National University of Singapore, cautioned against relying on the JSS as a permanent solution.

Rather, it is important for companies to transform at a faster pace to remain viable, he said.

"We are dealing with a moving target, as there is still uncertainty on when and how the economic conditions will turn for the better.

"It will take more than the availability of a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for the economy to be restored to normalcy."