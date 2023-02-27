NSmen going overseas need to apply for exit permit only for trips of 12 months or longer

SINGAPORE - From April, operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) going overseas for an extended period need to apply for an exit permit only for trips of 12 months or longer, compared to six months now.

The change is part of the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to improve the NS experience, alongside other initiatives to maximise servicemen’s contribution, such as through more optimal deployment of manpower, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said on Monday at the debate on Mindef’s budget.

“This change reflects the growing mobility of Singaporeans, with many of our NSmen staying or working overseas for longer durations, be it for work or study,” said Mr Heng, in response to a question from Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) on reducing administrative burdens for NSmen.

He added that Mindef has studied this closely, and the move will not affect the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) operational readiness.

Mr Heng also gave updates on the ministry’s various efforts to better deploy servicemen across the SAF given low fertility rates and shrinking cohorts of full-time national servicemen (NSFs).

Responding to questions from MPs like Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) on matching soldiers with their skills and abilities, Mr Heng said the SAF has redesigned 1,300 jobs since 2021 so that more servicemen can be deployed into operational roles than before.

These vocations include medics, infantry carrier vehicle operators and transport operators. Another 500 jobs will be redesigned by mid-2024, Mr Heng added.

The SAF has also ramped up the redeployment of NSmen so that they can contribute their civilian expertise during reservist. In 2022, 200 NSmen were redeployed under the enhanced scheme, compared to about 50 NSmen a year in the years prior.

They include ME4 (NS) Rezel Benjamin, a 42-year-old who climbed the ranks at Neptune Orient Lines from cadet to chief engineer to his current role as vessel manager.

An armour infantry vehicle commander during his NSF days, Mr Benjamin was not able to complete any reservist cycles until recently, as he was out at sea for the better part of 18 years after his NS.

But his career expertise was not lost on the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), who recalled him for his first In-Camp Training (ICT) in 2019, instead of the SAF unit he previously served in.

“The Navy called me because of my expertise and brought me onboard the ship as a chief engineer,” he said in an interview with the media.

It was to have been his first and last in-camp training, as he was already 39. But he did not hesitate to agree when the Navy asked if he would extend his reservist period for another 10 years, under the Expertise Deployment Scheme.

“For me, it’s also about aligning your professional career and contributing whatever knowledge and experience you have to the military,” he said.