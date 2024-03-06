Enhanced home care services for seniors among announcements in MOH’s budget

SINGAPORE - Health Minister Ong Ye Kung focused largely on the hospital capacity crunch and rising healthcare costs during the debate on his ministry’s budget on March 6.

He also talked about the major transformation in the country’s healthcare system that will further address these concerns, including more plans to build a healthier Singapore.

Here is what came up during the debate on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) budget.

More Healthier SG protocols for chronic conditions to keep care consistent

Since Healthier SG was launched in July 2023, some 2.4 million Singapore residents aged 40 and above have been invited to participate in it. Healthier SG is a preventive care programme where residents enrol with a family doctor who will co-develop a personalised health plan for them.

As at February, 765,000 residents have enrolled with a family doctor of their choice under Healthier SG, said Mr Ong. Some 60 per cent are enrolled with GPs, and the remaining with polyclinics.

MOH said it will roll out more care protocols to cover chronic conditions such as stable stroke and stable ischemic heart disease to ensure that the care delivered across the Healthier SG clinics is consistent, starting from early 2025. It is also starting to work on including aspects of mental health into the scheme.

Also in 2024, “lifestyle prescriptions” will be incorporated into personalised health plans. For instance, the advice might be to do aerobic exercise three times a week.