Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has not been convened: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE – The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC), which determines electoral boundaries ahead of each general election, has not been convened, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question on Feb 6, Mr Chan said that “there will be sufficient time between the release of EBRC’s report to the time of election for candidates and political parties to make their preparations”.

He was responding on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), who asked if the committee had been convened.

The committee was last convened in August 2019, ahead of the general election in July 2020.

It determines electoral boundaries at elections by taking into account population shifts and new housing developments. In performing its role, the committee does not examine the results of past elections, nor does it take into account the profile of voters who may be affected by the new boundaries.

Mr Chan said that the committee includes senior civil servants who are experts in the technical areas of population shifts and new housing developments.

Mr Giam asked if the Prime Minister will require the EBRC to provide detailed reasons for each constituency boundary change, beyond the considerations for constituencies sizes, to ensure fair representation and the need for adjustments as a result of population shifts.

The minister said the committee independently considers the relevant data before making its recommendations.

“Hence, it will not be practicable for the EBRC to explain the technicalities and details of every change that it recommends,” said Mr Chan.

Mr Giam also asked if the Prime Minister would announce the EBRC formation when it happens.

While Mr Chan did not address this directly in his reply, he said: “As a matter of practice, the committee should be allowed to carry out its work professionally, away from media attention or public pressures.”