Elected presidency will only work well in long term if not politicised: Tharman

SINGAPORE - The presidential election should not be made a proxy for a general election as that will weaken the system of the elected presidency, said former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday.

Mr Tharman, who is one of four potential candidates hoping to contest the upcoming presidential election, said the system of the elected presidency where all Singaporeans have to vote will only work well in the long term if it is not politicised.

He said: “(If) you look at a candidate and say this person is PSP, this person is maybe more Workers’ Party, this person is more PAP. If that happens, you might as well just have a general election and let the government who is elected appoint a president.

“We should not let that happen. Because the president is meant to be independent of politics and government.”

He added that people should not look at each candidate through a political lens, but look at what they have contributed to society, the values they express, their empathy for people, and how they are regarded internationally, among other things.

He was responding to a question on whether the current set-up for the president is sufficient to tackle today’s domestic and international challenges, and if there are any tweaks required to the system.

Mr Tharman was participating in a dialogue with about 120 members and guests of Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan, held at the clan association’s premises at Tank Road on Saturday. He was accompanied by his wife Ms Jane Ottogi.

Mr Tharman added that if the system of the elected presidency becomes so politicised, then Singapore will eventually need a new system.

He said: “Singaporeans are still very fair. And they understand that this must not be a political election… For politics, please wait for the general election. That’s the way the system is meant to operate.”

Responding to another question on what his approach would be towards safeguarding the reserves, Mr Tharman said being the holder of the second key to the nation’s reserves is much more complex than most people realise.

He said: “It’s not simple, where you wait in the office and one day the Finance Minister comes and asks ‘Can we please draw?’”

The situations where the country will need to draw on its reserves will arise either because of a crisis or a long-term challenge.

The president must then have a deep understanding of the nature of the crisis and how the country will respond to it, said Mr Tharman.