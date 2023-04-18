Education Minister Chan Chun Sing lays out potential pitfalls of meritocracy and how to avoid them

SINGAPORE – A static and narrow metric for defining talent and ability will not help Singapore build a resilient society with diverse strengths to meet future challenges, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.

Instead, to do justice to the range of people’s gifts, the Republic must have a system of “continuous meritocracy”, where no single test or point in time determines the rest of one’s life.

Speaking in Parliament on the second day of the debate on the President’s Address, Mr Chan said that meritocracy has been central to Singapore’s social compact, allowing people to progress through their abilities, rather than birth rights, family connections or inherited wealth.

But he also acknowledged that the system is not perfect, and meritocracy is no “panacea” for all societal challenges. In fact, questions have surfaced worldwide about whether meritocracy is fair in the long term.

Defining success using a single, static and narrow metric can cause society to stagnate and become irrelevant, said Mr Chan.

“As society matures, those who have succeeded under the previous and existing metric will tend to want to perpetuate the same set of yardsticks, sometimes to preserve their personal interests and comfort,” he added.

“Sometimes, they just assume that what has worked well will continue to work in a different future, and don’t think of alternatives that society may need going forward.”

Another potential pitfall is rewarding success based on fixed points in life and time, which then entrench people’s life trajectories, said Mr Chan.

“This cannot be our society. People develop at different paces and demonstrate different abilities at different times,” he said, urging employers and society not to fall into the trap of credentialism of using any single dated metric.

“We must ensure that there is porosity in the ways that people can earn their spurs, contribute throughout life, and allow them to bounce back from setbacks.”

Meritocracy could also lead to stratification over time, said Mr Chan, as successful individuals create exclusive social circles and pass on their wealth to their children, through assets such as property or access to tuition.

This could lead to an “endowment effect”, where access to opportunities and rewards could increasingly be determined not just by merit but by the transfer of wealth and privileges from previous generations.

Meritocracy then becomes harder for the less privileged, whose relative starting state falls further behind the privileged, he added.

Another danger is the misplaced belief that one’s success is attributed entirely to one’s own talent and hard work, without acknowledging society’s role and the need to give back to the system, said Mr Chan.