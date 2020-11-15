Easier, cheaper for Singapore companies to do business regionally with RCEP: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Companies will soon find it easier and cheaper to conduct business in the region when the newly-inked, region-wide free trade pact takes effect, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Sunday (Nov 15).

Speaking to reporters after signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Mr Chan said the agreement provides businesses with better intellectual property protection and enables them to consolidate their production across participating countries, which will lead to cost- and time-savings.

"We expect the RCEP countries to offer themselves as an integrated market for investment, especially at a time when the global supply chains and global production chains are being reshuffled because of technology and geopolitics," he added.

Consumers, too, will see benefits with a more competitive range of products to choose from, as well as cost-savings passed down from the elimination of tariffs on most goods traded among participating countries, said Mr Chan.

On Sunday, the RCEP was signed by all 10 Asean members - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - and key partners Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The participating countries account for 30 per cent of the global economy and one-third of the world's population.

The key benefits of the agreement include tariff elimination for at least 92 per cent of goods traded among the participating countries, and allowing businesses to invest in fellow RCEP countries without having to meet conditional performance requirements.

As a result, businesses handling chemicals, plastics and processed food could see cost savings for their exports especially to China, Japan and South Korea.

Express consignments and perishable goods also have to be cleared by customs within six hours of arrival.

As for concerns some have raised about benefits being tilted in favour of larger economies, like China, Mr Chan said the signing of the RCEP will bring about mutual benefits for both Chinese companies venturing beyond the domestic market, as well as for non-Chinese companies who want to enter China.

It will also allow for both the Chinese and regional markets to be seen as an integrated market, which will make the grouping more attractive to global investors and enhance the competitiveness of its exports to the rest of the world, he added.

Mr Chan described the RCEP as an important geostrategic initiative that will further regional economic integration.

The signing of the agreement is a timely boost to the longer term prospects of the region, he added.

"At a time when support for multilateralism is fraying, the RCEP will send a clear statement of the region's unwavering support and commitment to the multilateral trading system," he said.

"It will place the region at the forefront of the global economic recovery and remain as an attractive investment destination during and post-Covid-19."

Mr Chan urged all participating countries to accelerate their efforts to ratify the RCEP as soon as possible, as it will allow them to maximise the potential of the agreement and bring about benefits for consumers and businesses.

He also called on participating countries to keep the agreement relevant in line with changing realities and evolving business needs.

In a joint leaders' statement on Sunday, the RCEP countries said they are expediting their domestic processes so that they can ratify the agreement, and will develop the RCEP as a platform for dialogue and cooperation on trade and economic issues affecting the region.

The RCEP will enter into force once six Asean countries and three partner countries have ratified the pact.