Faster access to coffee shops, childcare, bus services for residents in large-scale BTO estates

SINGAPORE – Residents in new, large-scale HDB estates such as Tengah and Chencharu will get coffee shops, childcare centres and bus services sooner than before.

This follows feedback that residents in such Build-To-Order (BTO) estates want such amenities to be up and running sooner.

Typically, HDB shops start operating about nine months after the first batch of residents collect their keys. It can take three months for bus services to start, and more than a year for childcare centres to be set up.

But the provision of such amenities will be brought forward to about six months after key collection, when residents start moving in, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said in Parliament during a debate on her ministry’s budget on March 4.

These changes will apply to estates with more than 3,000 new flats completed within five years – usually a cluster of three or four BTO projects. They are the result of work done by a committee comprising representatives from several government agencies.

Ms Sun said that over the past eight months, the BTO Coordination Committee held discussions with grassroots advisers and identified several areas of improvement.

“Every estate is different and there can be project-specific issues that cause some variation. However, with the basic principles established, we can strive towards achieving these standards for new large-scale BTO estates, and can improve the move-in experience for residents,” she said.

First, Ms Sun said HDB will support shops, including coffee shop and supermarkets, by giving them a longer rent-free period and lower rent for the first year.

This will apply to tenders for new shops from March. According to HDB’s website, upcoming tenders include shops in BTO projects like Bishan Ridges, UrbanVille @ Woodlands and Plantation Creek in Tengah.

Shop owners currently do not have to pay rent for the first two to three months.

But to address concerns over low footfall in the first few months before many residents move in, this rent-free period will be extended to up to six months for shops that open within six months of obtaining their temporary occupation permit (TOP).

New HDB shop tenants will also get lower rent in their first year. They currently pay 80 per cent of their tendered rent for the first year, but will pay 70 per cent from March.

Rents for the remaining two years will not change, at 90 per cent for the second year and the full rent for the third year.

For BTO projects launched from July 2025, HDB will build outdoor dining areas for coffee shops. Previously, these were built by operators after their tenancy began.

This aims to help coffee shop operators save costs and allow them to be fully operational up to eight months earlier, she added.

The first coffee shop to benefit from this measure will be in Parc Meadow @ Tengah, which is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.

Ms Sun said HDB will also consider providing ready-to-eat meals in some blocks that are further from coffee shops, depending on residents’ interest.

Second, on childcare centres, Ms Sun said HDB and the Early Childhood Development Agency will streamline the construction and handover process.

Potential operators will get to view the premises “as early as possible” – even before the TOP is issued, rather than only after construction is completed. This will allow them to plan ahead for agency approvals and renovation works.

And for future BTO projects, HDB will plan for childcare centres to be located within the first blocks to be completed, where possible.

At least one bus service for first batch of residents

Turning to bus services, Ms Sun said HDB and the Land Transport Authority will plan for at least one bus service to be operational when the first batch of residents collect their keys.

These will stop at a bus stop within walking distance of the BTO project, and connect residents to amenities and transport nodes such as bus interchanges or MRT stations.

Residents in three BTO projects in Tengah – Plantation Creek and Garden Waterfront I and II – will be the first to benefit. These projects are expected to be completed in 2026 and 2027.

When residents first moved into Tengah in 2023, some had lamented the lack of public transport options and long walk to nearest bus stops .

Fourth, sheltered linkways will be built before residents move in, to connect them to bus stops and more amenities such as neighbourhood centres and food centres.

These linkways will connect to amenities up to a 200m walking distance from the project, where feasible. It will also link to adjacent BTO projects within a 100m walking distance.

Previously, such linkways would mainly link blocks to bus stops up to a 100m walk away.

Such enhancements will be provided in the upcoming Chencharu housing estate in Yishun.

But not all linkways will be built before key collection, as residents’ walking patterns and needs may change after they move in, Ms Sun said. She added that town councils and other agencies may add linkways over time.

Stiffer penalties for errant dumping

Lastly, to tackle errant dumping by renovation contractors, HDB will review its penalty framework and implement stiffer penalties for offenders, Ms Sun said. More details will be announced when ready.

She added that public waste collectors will have to work with town councils to step up in providing metal cages or recycling bins in new BTO projects when residents are moving in. This will make it easier for residents to recycle bulky waste such as cardboard boxes.

Since August 2025, HDB has been co-funding 50 per cent of the costs incurred by town councils to deploy skip tanks – open-top metal containers used for disposing bulky items – in the first year of a BTO project’s completion. Such tanks have been provided in two projects in Tengah so far.