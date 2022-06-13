DPM Wong to be Acting Prime Minister this week with PM Lee on leave

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister this week as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is going on leave, the Prime Minister's Office announced yesterday. PM Lee is on leave from today to Sunday.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, was appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister as part of changes to the Cabinet announced last Monday.

It was also announced then that he would be Acting Prime Minister in the absence of PM Lee.

Mr Wong was selected as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation leadership by his peers in April, paving the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 13, 2022, with the headline DPM Wong to be Acting Prime Minister this week with PM Lee on leave. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top