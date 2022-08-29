DPM Heng on working visit to Hong Kong

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is on a working visit to Hong Kong from yesterday to Wednesday, during which he will meet members of the Special Administrative Region's leadership, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) yesterday.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will meet Hong Kong's recently elected Chief Executive John Lee, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan, Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong, the PMO said in a statement.

These meetings will reaffirm the strong relations between Singapore and Hong Kong, and the leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation, the PMO added.

Mr Heng will also participate in a policy dialogue at the seventh Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the theme of which is Heralding A New Chapter: Collaborate And Innovate.

The Belt and Road Summit gathers government and business leaders from around the world to promote collaboration along the Belt and Road Initiative - a global infrastructure project by the Chinese government.

Mr Heng will be accompanied by his wife as well as officials from the PMO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.