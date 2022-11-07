‘Doomsday’ predictions over past GST hikes did not pan out: Murali Pillai

SINGAPORE - The PAP Government’s consistent approach of meeting Singapore’s fiscal pressures through a goods and services tax (GST) has broadened its tax base while keeping the city-state competitive, said Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok).

Conversely, history has shown that while the Workers’ Party has always objected to the GST and argued that the tax would leave lower-income earners worse off, such doomsday predictions did not materialise, he added.

Speaking during the debate on the GST (Amendment) Bill on Monday, Mr Murali recounted the key chapters in the history of GST here, starting from its introduction in 1993.

Then, Singapore’s economy was strong and its people were young, and it was already felt that GST was needed for the long term given that direct tax made up 60 per cent of the city-state’s tax revenue and there was a need to diversify such revenues for greater stability.

The WP had strenuously objected to the GST’s introduction and argued that such a tax was regressive. The People’s Action Party responded by recognising possible shortcomings and introduced GST offsets for low-income households, said Mr Murali.

The result was that corporate and personal income tax rates came down even though tax revenues did not, and social spending that benefited the poorest went up, he said.

“Today, when we are older and the economy is struggling, it turns out that our 1993 decision was correct,” said Mr Murali.

In 2003, when Singapore was still recovering from the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2001 recession and had to contend with Sars, its economy was struggling and the Government decided to raise GST progressively from 3 per cent to 5 per cent to help fund expenses.

The WP was once more against it, said Mr Murali, noting that its then leader Low Thia Khiang expressed concern about the impact on inflation and argued instead for an increase of the net investment income (NII) ceiling and higher property and sin taxes.

The result of the GST hike was that Singapore kept its fiscal discipline, turned in positive economic growth and improved Singaporeans’ livelihoods, said Mr Murali.

He noted that the WP had also objected to the 2007 increase of the GST to 7 per cent, and had called on the Government to get revenue from other areas, such as using more of the NII, land sales, corporate tax and stamp duties.

Yet what has happened since 2007 is that Singapore managed to achieve broad-based social uplift: jobs, homes and rising incomes for all, as well as quality schools and public healthcare, he said.

“The Government is not perfect. But by and large, the doomsday predictions of the poor becoming poorer owing to GST hikes simply did not happen,” said Mr Murali.

Set against this historical context, there is nothing significantly new in what the WP has suggested this time as alternative proposals to the GST for Parliament to consider, he said.