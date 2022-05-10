Don't throw away TraceTogether token or delete app: Ong

Singapore residents should not discard their TraceTogether token or delete the app just yet, as the country may need to step up contact tracing measures if the Covid-19 situation worsens, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

"We are taking a cautious, 'step down but not dismantle' posture for our public health measures," he told Parliament yesterday.

Any decision to step up measures will depend on the severity of the virus situation, he added. This includes whether there is a new variant of concern, and if it is more severe or more infectious than Omicron.

It also depends on whether past infections and current vaccines continue to confer strong protection against the new variant, and how all these factors affect Singapore's hospital capacity.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) had asked if there will be guidelines developed for the reactivation of TraceTogether and SafeEntry as contact tracing tools, to which Mr Ong said "no".

"I can understand some members of the public want a system with transparent and clear triggering points," he said. "But I am afraid that is not possible when we are in a pandemic crisis with fog of war."

Ms Nadia then asked about the consequences of throwing away TraceTogether tokens.

The minister replied that those who have inadvertently thrown away their tokens should report having done so.

"I am sure government agencies will be as helpful as they can to try to replace them, he said. "I think our key consideration is not so much about protection of the equipment but to make sure that should we have another variant of concern, businesses and individuals are ready to respond."

Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) asked if Singapore's vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) will be eased so unvaccinated people can dine at food and beverage outlets.

"They ought to take responsibility for their own decision not to be vaccinated," he said.

Mr Ong replied that Singapore will continue to review VDS measures as the pandemic situation evolves.

At present, these rules have been lifted in all except three risky settings - nightlife outlets with dancing, events with more than 500 people present at any one time, and food and beverage outlets.

But he stressed that in a pandemic, an individual's decision affects the rest of society and the healthcare system.

Although 3.5 per cent of the population is not fully vaccinated, these people account for 20 per cent of deaths and cases in intensive care.

"In extremis, when the numbers are huge and when we have a big wave, it may mean adding a lot of pressure to our healthcare system," he said. When this happens, it is not just the unvaccinated or even those who are infected that will suffer, Mr Ong added.

"Everyone that requires hospital care, acute care and emergency (care) will suffer... That decision not to vaccinate yourself is no longer just about yourself."

Linette Lai