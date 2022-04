SINGAPORE - While much work has been done to detect disinformation or misinformation, reeling it in is increasingly difficult, especially with the proliferation of short-video apps such as TikTok.

While using technology such as artificial intelligence is possible when scanning sites like Twitter, which comprises mostly text-based posts, these techniques are not as effective for the short-video format, Wikimedia Foundation disinformation manager Abhas Tripathi told The Straits Times.