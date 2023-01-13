‘Difficult choices’ must be made in long-term planning, says Desmond Lee at St Gallen Symposium

SINGAPORE - Tackling Singapore’s buoyant property market during the Covid-19 pandemic required circumspection and care, amid a perfect storm of conditions which led to prices in both Housing Board and private resale markets going up significantly.

Responding to audience questions about the affordability of housing at the St Gallen Symposium Singapore Forum 2023 on Friday, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the Government is watching the property market carefully and is “not afraid to take the appropriate measures”.

He noted that the pandemic, construction delays and a generation of citizens setting up homes contributed to the hot property market in the last two years.

“It is very clear, through a series of housing cooling measures, that we want to make sure there’s stability in the housing market (and that it) doesn’t run away from economic fundamentals,” he added.

The symposium, which brings together policymakers, business leaders and academia, was held at the National University of Singapore after two years of virtual and scaled-down events.

This year’s symposium centred on the theme “a new generational contract”, or how cities deal with current challenges while setting the path for a more resilient future.

In his speech, Mr Lee said policymakers have to make difficult choices between the needs and wants of today, and setting aside enough space and resources to meet the uncertain challenges of tomorrow.

Citing how the Marina Bay business and financial district had been planned since the 1970s, he said: “It took more than 30 years of painstaking planning, investment and preparation before developments in Marina Bay started taking shape in the new millennium.

“Some who envisioned Marina Bay knew that they might not be around to see the fruits of their labour, but that did not affect their determination to keep improving Singapore.”

The development of the Greater Southern Waterfront, which will open up a stretch of prime land along the southern coastline for future generations to live, work and play, carries on this principle, Mr Lee said.

The protection of the state’s reserves was another critical principle that was set out. It enabled Singapore to build up a rainy-day fund. This paid off when the reserves were used to fund five Budgets to tide the country over the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

“It is a principle that we must continue to uphold, especially as we head into a future fraught with challenges such as climate change and greater geopolitical uncertainty,” he added.