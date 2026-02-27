Designated race-based clan, business associations must disclose donations from foreign sources: MHA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The Government will introduce a new guardrail against race-based entities, and amend the foreign interference law so it can take pre-emptive action against hostile information campaigns (HICs) by foreign actors.

Both measures were announced by Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong during the debate on his ministry’s budget on Feb 27.

Mr Tong, who is also Law Minister , said the measures come as Singapore monitors a constantly evolving threat environment .

He said while Singapore thrives by welcoming foreign capital, talent, goods and ideas, being open to information and being highly digitally connected, it can also be exposed to foreign risks.

He said a new law under the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act (RHA) will take effect by the end of 2026, to designate race-based entities that have higher potential of being influenced by malicious foreign actors.

“We will designate clan associations and business associations linked to the Chinese, Malay, and Indian races. These entities will need to disclose foreign donations and affiliations, and meet leadership composition requirements,” he added.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said it was still assessing the list of entities that will be designated.

“Each designation decision will be made holistically, and the list of designated entities will be made public when ready,” the spokesperson said.

MHA added it had engaged both clans and business associations when developing the new measures.

“Overall, the feedback was supportive. Race-based entities understood and accepted the need for the baseline safeguards to mitigate foreign interference risk,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a proposal will also be tabled to amend the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (Fica) to guard against evolving hostile tactics.

This will allow the Government to invoke Fica to issue directives against digital platforms such as websites and mobile apps if they believe the platforms are being used to run HICs against Singapore.

Said Mr Tong: “Security threats such as radicalisation, foreign interference, scams, and drugs, are very much driven by external actors. These risks increase when the geopolitical environment becomes more fragmented and disorderly.”

He noted that hostile foreign actors have become increasingly sophisticated and harder to detect, and are now employing digital tools to launch websites masquerading as credible sources to launch HICs.

In 2024, Singapore authorities identified 10 websites, masquerading as local websites, that were set up by foreign actors and connected to global networks known to have conducted influence operations in other countries.

MHA and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) directed internet access service providers here to block access to the 10 websites for users in Singapore.

Said Mr Tong: “We will propose to allow the Government to issue anticipatory directions against mediums of online communications, including websites and mobile applications, should there be indications that they may be used to mount an HIC against Singapore, before they cause actual harm.”

Under current laws, the Government relies on the Broadcasting Act to block websites deemed to run HICs.

Mr Tong said that in today’s landscape, emotive and sensitive issues such as race and religion can be more easily exploited by foreign actors to deepen fault lines within the society and manipulate Singaporeans to be aligned with foreign interests at the expense of the nation’s interest.

“We must therefore continue to strengthen our safeguards against foreign interference.”

Radicalised youth

Turning to recent examples of overseas terror attacks, Mr Tong reminded Singaporeans that terrorism and violent extremism can take place anytime.

In November 2025, a 17-year-old student who was inspired by far-right extremists detonated four explosive devices in a Jakarta school mosque, injuring around 100 people.

A month later, two gunmen with anti-Semitic beliefs opened fire at a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach in Sydney, killing 15 and injuring several others.

“We cannot discount the possibility of similar attacks here,” said Mr Tong, adding: “ The internet has enabled such ideologies to proliferate and reach Singaporeans on their screens, often on their mobile screens .”

Since 2015, the Internal Security Department (ISD) has dealt with 62 self-radicalised individuals in Singapore.

Youths have been targeted , with three 14-year- olds dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism-related activities, over the past two years.

“Youths are particularly susceptible. They are digital natives, and they find belonging and purpose in virtual communities,” said Mr Tong.

In November 2025, a teenager was issued a restriction order under the ISA prohibiting him from travelling out of Singapore or accessing social media without approval.

He had been radicalised online after watching a video of ISIS fighters battling American soldiers in Iraq, later spending up to nine hours a day consuming extremist content.

Mr Tong said that next week, the Government will launch a refreshed SGSecure campaign that will shift the focus towards actions Singaporeans can take before, during, and after a terrorist attack.

He said: “We hope Singaporeans will respond to the call to action, stay vigilant, and pick up skills and knowledge to help keep ourselves and fellow Singaporeans, and those around us, safe.”