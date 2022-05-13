Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Estonia, Latvia till May 17

SINGAPORE - Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Estonian counterpart, Mr Kalle Laanet, made a strong commitment to enhance defence ties between their countries by signing a memorandum on Friday (May 13).

The agreement will pave the way for strengthened defence cooperation in areas such as defence policy, personnel training, national service, cyber security, total defence and citizen engagement between Singapore and the Baltic state, known for its leading digital service sector.

Dr Ng, who arrived in Tallinn on Thursday for a five-day visit to Estonia and Latvia, will call on Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said: "Dr Ng's official visit reflects the warm and growing defence ties between Singapore and Estonia."

It added that both defence ministers also discussed geopolitical and regional security developments when Dr Ng met Mr Laanet at the Estonian Ministry of Defence in the capital Tallinn.

As part of his itinerary, Dr Ng was briefed by experts from the Estonian Cyber Range-14 and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, added Mindef.

Dr Ng will speak at the 15th Lennart Meri Conference on Sunday, before departing for Latvian capital Riga.

The Lennart Meri Conference, named after the late Estonian president, is an annual security and foreign policy conference held since 2007 that brings together distinguished policymakers and analysts from around the world.

In Riga, Dr Ng will meet Latvian leaders and officials, and visit defence research establishments.

Dr Ng's trip ends next Tuesday.