Cuba, Singapore reaffirm ties as they mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

SINGAPORE - The prime ministers of Cuba and Singapore reaffirmed warm and longstanding ties on Thursday as the two countries mark 25 years of diplomatic relations.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana during his transit here, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Thursday night.

MFA said they also reaffirmed the strong cooperation between both countries at multilateral for a such as the united nations.

As both countries commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, they look forward to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing trade and deepening people-to-people ties, added the ministry.

Mr Marrero was also separately hosted to dinner by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Marrero, who was appointed in December 2019, had made official visits to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia as part of his first tour of Asia as prime minister, before transiting in Singapore.

He also earlier attended the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.

The funeral, which PM Lee also attended, was held in Tokyo on Sept 27.