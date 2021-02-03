Critical need to rebuild the public's trust in TraceTogether

SINGAPORE - With over 80 per cent of the population having downloaded the app or collected the token, the TraceTogether (TT) programme, it seemed, had finally gained public acceptance after months of patchy take-up.

But acceptance turned to ire when Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan revealed last month that under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), the police can obtain any data - including TT data - for the purposes of criminal investigations. It appeared to contradict the Government's earlier assurances that TT data would be used only for contact tracing.