FromTheGallery

Critical need to rebuild the public's trust in TraceTogether

Senior Political Correspondent
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With over 80 per cent of the population having downloaded the app or collected the token, the TraceTogether (TT) programme, it seemed, had finally gained public acceptance after months of patchy take-up.

But acceptance turned to ire when Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan revealed last month that under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), the police can obtain any data - including TT data - for the purposes of criminal investigations. It appeared to contradict the Government's earlier assurances that TT data would be used only for contact tracing.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2021, with the headline 'Critical need to rebuild the public's trust in TraceTogether'. Subscribe
Topics: 