Covid-19 frontliners given standing ovation in Parliament

SINGAPORE - Frontliners involved in the fight against Covid-19 received a resounding standing ovation in Parliament on Monday, as Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong opened the debate on Singapore’s response to Covid-19.

A contingent of frontliners filled the public gallery in Parliament, as MPs applauded and thumped their seats in approval, then later gave a standing ovation lasting almost half a minute to honour their hard work and sacrifices.

Among those represented in the chambers were nurses, doctors, educators, social service professionals, transport workers, supermarket managers, safe distancing ambassadors, Singapore Armed Forces officers, and staff in both the public and private sectors who ran critical backroom operations.

Mr Wong pointed out that Singapore’s policies and actions to respond to the pandemic had distinguished it from other countries. It kept its air and sea ports open, and ensured an uninterrupted flow of critical supplies.

“We enhanced our reputation as a trusted node that can be relied upon, even when other parts of the world shut down,” he said.

Singapore also stood out in the world because of how its population rallied together in this crisis, added Mr Wong.

“Through all the trials and tribulations, we held together as a society, and pulled through as one united people. We kept faith with our fellow Singaporeans, took care of the non-Singaporeans in our midst, and everyone did our part in the interest of the common good.”

Mr Wong said the Government would like to put on record its appreciation of everyone who contributed to the Covid-19 fight.

Acknowledging various groups for their contributions, Mr Wong said that workers and unions, as well as tripartite partners who marshalled resources, rolled out support and helped countless businesses and workers through difficult times.

Companies and trade associations, non-governmental organisations as well as community groups came together to contribute their time and know-how to fortify Singapore’s response and support the vulnerable.

Public officers toiled behind the scenes to plan and roll out a multitude of programmes and policies.

Healthcare workers, be it those in clinics and hospitals, or in quarantine facilities, willingly assumed personal risks so that the rest of Singapore would be safe.

“Your dedication helped Singapore keep going through unprecedented and uncertain times. Your acts of duty, sacrifice and care for fellow Singaporeans uplifted our spirits, boosted our confidence, and kept us all safe. Thank you for your selflessness, dedication, and service,” said Mr Wong, acknowledging the frontliners in the gallery.