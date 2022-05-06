Corny, crooned or controversial: Politicians and their Hari Raya wishes

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we take a look at how local MPs celebrated Hari Raya Puasa decked out in matching outfits or enjoying long-awaited family time, and also delve into the controversy surrounding the festive wishes of Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Raya is incomplete without...

Some of the People's Action Party's Malay/Muslim MPs put together a fun clip on what mattered most to them during this festive season.

With the prompt "Raya tak sah kalau tak ada..." (Raya is incomplete without...), Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman said his Hari Raya highlight each year is making preparations with his beloved wife, as he whipped out two finger hearts to make the point.