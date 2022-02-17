Up to S'poreans to hold all political parties to high standards: Experts

A lying saga that put Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh at peril of facing criminal charges has underlined the need for the electorate to hold political parties and their representatives alike to the same high standards and values, observers said yesterday.

They noted that the political stakes have been shaken up with the House accepting a parliamentary panel's recommended sanctions on Mr Singh, who is the Workers' Party (WP) chief, along with WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap and former MP Raeesah Khan.