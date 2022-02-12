COP report damaging to WP, will shape political perceptions: Experts

SINGAPORE - The proceedings of Parliament’s Committee of Privileges (COP) have been detrimental to the reputation of the Workers’ Party (WP) and its leaders, and have sent the opposition party into damage control, said observers on Friday (Feb 11).

But while the impact on the party and its constituencies is potentially severe, the WP is not down for the count yet, with many pointing out that its strong support base may cushion the harm it will receive.



The committee called for a fine of $35,000 for the WP's former MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament, in a report it released on Feb 10 that was the culmination of a probe into her lies in Parliament last August and October.