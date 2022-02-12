COP report damaging to WP, will shape political perceptions: Experts

A banner in Sengkang featuring Workers' Party MPs (from left) Louis Chua, He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG
and
Updated
Published
24 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The proceedings of Parliament’s Committee of Privileges (COP) have been detrimental to the reputation of the Workers’ Party (WP) and its leaders, and have sent the opposition party into damage control, said observers on Friday (Feb 11).

But while the impact on the party and its constituencies is potentially severe, the WP is not down for the count yet, with many pointing out that its strong support base may cushion the harm it will receive.
 
The committee called for a fine of $35,000 for the WP's former MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament, in a report it released on Feb 10 that was the culmination of a probe into her lies in Parliament last August and October.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top