SINGAPORE - After more than 160 dialogues involving over 5,700 people, a clearer portrait of the Singapore woman has emerged. While women have made strides over the years, they continue to face workplace discrimination and are still expected to shoulder much of the caregiving role at home.

Other challenges like being sexually targeted and exploited both online and offline also persist. The general consensus about why this is so, is that attitudes in society have not modernised fast enough.