Compassionate, data-driven and a quick learner: Get to know S’pore’s next PM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE – In April 2020, less than three months after Singapore confirmed its first case of Covid-19, the multi-ministerial task force (MTF) tackling the pandemic was faced with the tough decision of whether to walk back the Government’s stance on face masks.

MTF co-chair and then Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong had told Singaporeans that wearing a mask was not necessary if they were not sick, but as evidence mounted, it became clear that people were transmitting the virus without showing any symptoms.

Behind the scenes, the MTF was debating if there could be a compromise or a process to transition to mask-wearing, but having seen the data, Mr Wong said: “Let’s just do it”, recounted MTF co-chair and then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

“We just went ahead and told PM (Lee Hsien Loong) and Cabinet we were going to shift gear,” said Mr Gan, who is now Trade and Industry Minister. “It was a very painful process, because we had to explain why we were changing the policy.”

Despite catching some flak from the public for the “sharp U-turn”, Mr Gan said the occasion showed Mr Wong to be very decisive and clear on what needs to be done when all factors are considered.

“The most important consideration was the trust between the Government, the people and the MTF,” he said. “Reversing gear could undermine the trust, but we decided trust is better served if we are upfront and frank.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also co-chaired the MTF, said: “We were in the fog of war. We had to make numerous judgement calls, with the major ones recommended to the Cabinet for approval.

“When a decision did not go well, we had to explain to Singaporeans. When decisions went well, we collectively heaved a sigh of relief and moved to tackle the next problem.”

To get the measure of the man whom PM Lee announced will take over the premiership on May 15, The Straits Times interviewed about 10 political officeholders and public servants who spent time in the trenches with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

At work: Data-driven and consultative

Across the interviews, a consistent theme was DPM Wong’s fondness for data, and his readiness to listen to alternate views – as long as they are backed by facts.

MOF permanent secretary Tan Ching Yee said DPM Wong’s approach is to listen to those who have a point to make, and not just who is more senior.

She added that he is “disarmingly honest and direct” with officers during internal meetings, and one of his favourite phrases is: “I understand”, followed by “But…”, where he explains wider considerations.

“If we feel strongly about it, we go back and forth with him. Until either he is convinced or we are,” she said, citing the example of the design of the CDC voucher scheme.

Mr Gan noted that there was feedback about having different categories for the vouchers so that different sectors of the economy can benefit, but that this could complicate the scheme. In the end, DPM Wong decided to keep it simple.