Personality & political leadership

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would know that the People's Action Party's (PAP's) newly anointed 4G leader loves dogs and plays the guitar. You would also have listened to his Covid-19 briefings and his Budget message of fairness and inclusion.

In the coming months, commentators will parse Mr Lawrence Wong's background and personality traits, hoping to understand his politics. Some Singaporeans, thinking that they have a handle on his values and beliefs, may even lobby him to support certain policies.