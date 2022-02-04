CNY greetings, Budget prep and being C-plus: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

Political parties welcome the Year of the Tiger

MPs and political parties took to social media over the past week to wish netizens a roaring new year.

And the most popular tiger-themed greetings? Hu hu sheng wei, or to have the vigour and formidable strength of a tiger, and ru hu tian yi, literally a tiger that has grown wings, signifying might redoubled.

These were the greetings that capped a public service announcement by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Jan 30).

The two co-chairmen of the multi-ministry task force fighting Covid-19 urged Singaporeans to stay home if they are feeling unwell, and to self-test before visiting someone vulnerable.