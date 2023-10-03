Close to 6,600 companies got wage credit in 2022 to support hiring of people with disabilities

SINGAPORE - Close to 6,600 organisations received a wage credit in 2022 that supported their employment of over 10,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua said in Parliament on Tuesday that of this group of PWDs, close to 2,000 had not had work for at least six months.

The Enabling Employment Credit, which began in 2021 and will run till 2025, provides up to 20 per cent wage support for employees with disabilities earning below $4,000 per month, capped at $400.

Employers who hire persons with disabilities that have not been working for at least six months receive an additional 20 per cent in wage offsets, capped at $400 a month per employee for the first nine months.

This is to encourage the hiring of persons with disabilities who have been unemployed long-term, and are more likely to be financially reliant on their families.

Mr Chua was providing an update on the various schemes available to support the employment of persons with disabilities, following a question by Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC) on the financial independence and self-sufficiency of this group.

She had asked about the schemes available and their success rates.

Mr Chua also highlighted the Open Door Programme which started in 2014, under which persons with disabilities currently can receive up to one year of job matching and customised employment support from trained job coaches.

Grants under this programme subsidise training courses for persons with disabilities run by the Enabling Academy, as well as workshops that prepare employers and their employees without disabilities to interact with, hire, integrate and retain employees with disabilities in their organisations.

Mr Chua said that between 2020 and 2022, agency for disability SG Enable and its partners placed in jobs an average of 500 persons with disabilities each year.

He also pointed out that persons with disabilities can take up job and training opportunities created under customised place-and-train and attach-and-train programmes by the authorities.

More than 380 job and training opportunities have been filled under these two programmes since they were introduced in 2021, said Mr Chua.

The average resident employment rate for persons with disabilities aged 15 to 64 is steadily increasing, he noted.