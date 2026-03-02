Civil legal aid entry point raised from $1,050 to $1,650: Law Minister Edwin Tong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The per capita household income threshold for civil legal aid will be raised from $1,050 to $1,650, to extend access to justice to those most in need.

During the debate on March 2 on his ministry’s budget, Law Minister Edwin Tong said a Ministry of Law survey found that around half of civil litigants between the expanded income range were unrepresented.

“Some may have done so by choice, but after we put this in place, it will allow them to now avail themselves of legal aid should that become necessary.

“This will extend more legal aid to more Singaporeans,” said Minister Tong, who added that enhancing access to justice is a priority for his ministry.

In his speech, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Eric Chua said raising the per capita household income threshold could potentially benefit up to 1,000 more Singapore citizens and permanent residents annually.

To account for rising household income, the bank savings and non-CPF investments threshold for both civil legal aid and criminal defence aid will also be raised from $10,000 to $12,000.

This ensures that the truly needy remain eligible, said SPS Chua, adding that MinLaw is aiming to implement this later in 2026 .

In the meantime , applicants with extenuating circumstances will continue to be reviewed by an independent means test panel comprising legal and social service professionals, he added.

Separately, technology, such a LawGoWhere, will be introduced to bring legal services closer to Singaporeans and enable self-help.

LawGoWhere, by Pro Bono SG, is a portal for individuals facing legal crises to get basic information and be directed to receive help.

SPS Chua said MinLaw will continue to partner the legal fraternity and stakeholders, such as Pro Bono SG, to strengthen the legal-help ecosystem for all Singaporeans.

Aside from enhancing access to justice, Mr Tong said MinLaw will be focusing on other priority areas including the development of the legal industry, cultivating a strong legal profession and developing the individual lawyer.

Mr Tong said that his ministry will continue to build Singapore as a legal and professional services hub, which will see key legislation in areas such arbitration, corporate insolvency and intellectual property reviewed and updated to ensure they remain fit for purpose.

His ministry will also identify opportunities in emerging areas.

“This includes supporting the green transition, the digital economy, and major regional infrastructure projects, as well as sports and entertainment dispute resolution,” said the minister.

Beyond domestic reforms, he said Singapore will continue to contribute to international thought leadership, adding that international engagement will include strengthening legal cooperation frameworks.

He said this will ensure that as commerce and cross-border activity grow, the rule of law keeps pace. One such example is extradition treaties.

In response to Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim’s query on the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition (AET) , Mr Tong said the treaty requires at least six ASEAN Member States to complete their respective domestic procedures and notify the ASEAN Secretary-General that they are ready to bring it into effect.

The Government will ratify the treaty once internal procedures have been completed, he said.

“On the risks to Singaporeans, there are robust safeguards in the AET, which set out the circumstances where extradition will not be granted,” said Minister Tong.

One example, is if a request is being made to prosecute the fugitive based on his race, religion, nationality or political opinions.

Mr Tong said his ministry will redouble efforts to develop the individual lawyer.

The strength of any legal system and the legal profession lies ultimately in the strength of its people, said Mr Tong.

“We will therefore expand education and competency frameworks — not just in technical skills, but in civil law, technology literacy, and cross-border practice – so that Singapore lawyer can serve their clients and their community with confidence and competence,” he added.

Mr Tong noted that the attrition has remained stable in the legal profession, with the number of Singapore lawyers in practice growing by 26 per cent over the past decade.

But he said efforts to alleviate the pressures on lawyers here must continue.

“It will require collective effort, including law firms, which will set the conditions for growth, exposure, and mentorship for lawyers.

“But also lawyers themselves, each of them, who can be stewards of their own careers,” said the minister, who noted that the Law Society and the Singapore Academy of Law have introduced mentorship programmes and other initiatives to promote sustainability.

Minister Tong said he and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will oversee a Committee on The Future of the Legal Profession to explore these matters to ensure the long-term sustainability of Singapore’s legal sector.

In his speech, Mr Tong said Singapore law firms should expand their horizons and think about internationalising their practices.

He said that given the size of Singapore’s market, the country’s legal ecosystem must be built within the broader Asia and ASEAN context, noting that ASEAN alone is set to become the fourth largest economy by 2030, if not sooner.

At the same time, Mr Tong said there is value in foreign firms and lawyers moving to Singapore.

In his speech, he noted that foreign law firms in Singapore have more than doubled and foreign lawyers have more than quadrupled since the year 2000, said the minister.

“They complement our Singapore lawyers, offering advice and expertise on international and foreign law, which we need as a global business hub,” said Minister Tong.