Women's review: Empowering women to make choices, and enabling those decisions, is key

Most called for anti-discrimination legislation to give working women better workplace protections, especially mothers and pregnant women.
Most called for anti-discrimination legislation to give working women better workplace protections, especially mothers and pregnant women.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
and
  • Published
    54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - When a panellist at a conference on equality for women in June said that she once overheard a man lamenting the hiring of a woman who was "so prolific at having children", her anecdote drew both outrage and surprise.

It has been more than 50 years since the People's Action Party (PAP) government aggressively promoted gender equality to boost the economy, and women now make up 41.76 per cent of the workforce. But such "locker room talk" is not unusual, said Dr Juliana Chan, chief executive of Wildtype Media Group at the Institute of Policy Studies' Women's Conference.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 