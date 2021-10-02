Women's review: Empowering women to make choices, and enabling those decisions, is key

SINGAPORE - When a panellist at a conference on equality for women in June said that she once overheard a man lamenting the hiring of a woman who was "so prolific at having children", her anecdote drew both outrage and surprise.

It has been more than 50 years since the People's Action Party (PAP) government aggressively promoted gender equality to boost the economy, and women now make up 41.76 per cent of the workforce. But such "locker room talk" is not unusual, said Dr Juliana Chan, chief executive of Wildtype Media Group at the Institute of Policy Studies' Women's Conference.