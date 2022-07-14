Chinese minister Liu Jianchao calls on PMO minister Maliki, reaffirms ties

SINGAPORE - Mr Liu Jianchao, the Chinese Communist Party's Minister of the International Department, called on Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Maliki Osman on Thursday (July 14) morning.

Mr Liu, who was appointed to the position last month, is in Singapore for a two-day working visit ending on Friday.

He was hosted to breakfast by Dr Maliki, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The two were also joined by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann, MFA added.

Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, congratulated Mr Liu on his recent appointment and welcomed him to Singapore, in his first visit as International Department Minister.

The pair reaffirmed the longstanding and excellent relationship between Singapore and China, said MFA.

"The ministers noted that both countries had kept up high-level interactions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, including through bilateral visits, video conferences, and meetings at multilateral fora, and welcomed an increase in face-to-face meetings between both sides moving forward," it said.

MFA said both men noted there were many areas where China and Singapore could continue working together and learning from each other, adding they also discussed regional and international developments.

Mr Liu will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat on Friday.