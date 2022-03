SINGAPORE - Indian eatery chain Springleaf Prata Place, a well-known haunt for foodies seeking their roti prata fix, has faced a perennial struggle in finding suitable kitchen employees despite efforts to recruit local staff.

Founder and director S.V. Gunalan, 47, said each of Springleaf's nine outlets hire an average of two cooks from India on S Passes, one cook from China on a work permit and one cook from Malaysia to work in the kitchen - maximising the quota of foreign workers he can hire.