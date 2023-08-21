Eligibility cert for Tan Kin Lian not an endorsement of his online posts: Presidential Elections Committee

SINGAPORE – The issuance of a certificate of eligibility to presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian does not amount to an endorsement of his social media posts, the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) said on Monday.

In a statement, the PEC said it does not go through every applicant’s past social media posts before issuing or declining a certificate of eligibility.

The matter of Mr Tan’s social media posts came to the fore on Monday after a TikTok video compiling several of his posts went viral over the weekend, having been viewed more than 225,000 times as at Monday evening.

The former NTUC Income chief executive has occasionally made references to “pretty girls”, “pretty joggers” and “pretty slim girls” on his public Facebook page. There have been at least 18 such posts since 2022, and five since the start of 2023.

The PEC said that where comments made by an applicant on social media or in other media are specifically brought to its attention before a certificate of eligibility is issued or declined, the PEC would consider them in its assessment of the applicant’s eligibility.

After a certificate has been issued, the PEC is not legally entitled to revisit its earlier decision to confirm or revoke the certificate it had previously issued, it added.

Any additional facts regarding a candidate which come to public attention after the candidate’s certificate has been issued would be for the electorate’s consideration and assessment before casting their votes, said the committee.

“The PEC was not aware of Mr Tan’s social media posts before Mr Tan’s certificate of eligibility was issued,” it said. “Hence, the issuing of the certificate could not have amounted to an endorsement of Mr Tan’s social media posts by the PEC.”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Tan dismissed criticisms of his Facebook posts, saying only a small minority are uncomfortable with them.

Most visitors to his page found such posts “quite light (and) quite enjoyable”, Mr Tan told reporters during a walkabout at West Coast Market Square.

“There will be a few people who feel uncomfortable, but that is a very small minority,” he said in response to a question about these posts.

“(The) majority actually find that to be quite okay – quite fun.”