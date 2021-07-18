Ceca is not a four-letter word

Depending on who you speak to, Ceca is either a passport to a larger market, a derogatory term for Indian nationals in Singapore, or shorthand for the supposed ills of Singapore's foreign manpower policy.

Despite multiple assurances from the Government that the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) does not give Indian job seekers a free pass here, some have latched on to a few areas of the trade pact: intra-corporate transferees, a list of 127 professions in the annex to Chapter 9 on movement of natural persons, and the ability of accompanying spouses or dependants to work here.