Ceca is not a four-letter word

Amid Singapore's increasingly complex challenges, the last thing it needs is the non-constructive circularity in the trade pact's debate

Senior Political Correspondent
Singapore's ageing workforce and how foreign manpower helps fill essential jobs that are not attractive to locals have been broached by Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young.
Singapore's ageing workforce and how foreign manpower helps fill essential jobs that are not attractive to locals have been broached by Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Depending on who you speak to, Ceca is either a passport to a larger market, a derogatory term for Indian nationals in Singapore, or shorthand for the supposed ills of Singapore's foreign manpower policy.

Despite multiple assurances from the Government that the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) does not give Indian job seekers a free pass here, some have latched on to a few areas of the trade pact: intra-corporate transferees, a list of 127 professions in the annex to Chapter 9 on movement of natural persons, and the ability of accompanying spouses or dependants to work here.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 18, 2021, with the headline 'Ceca is not a four-letter word'. Subscribe
Topics: 