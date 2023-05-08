Car COE supply to rise by 24% for Cat A, 15% for Cat B till July in one-time adjustment

SINGAPORE - The supply of certificates of entitlement (COE) will increase by 24 per cent for smaller, less powerful cars (Category A) and 15 per cent for bigger, more powerful cars (Category B) for the current three-month quota period till July.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran told Parliament on Monday that as a one-off exercise, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) “will bring forward and redistribute the supply from five-year COEs due to expire in the next projected supply peak”.

This comes amid soaring car COE prices, where the premiums for Category A and B have breached $100,000 and $120,000 respectively in recent tenders.

COEs revalidated or extended for five years cannot be extended, and the vehicles have to be deregistered.

“This supply will be redistributed over several quarters starting from the next bidding exercise,” Mr Iswaran said. “This move will increase quota supply in the next bidding exercise by about 24 per cent in Cat A and 15 per cent in Cat B.”

In a statement, the LTA said it will redistribute about 6,000 five-year COEs gradually over the next few quarters, starting from the next bidding exercise which begins on May 15.

It added that the COE quota for May to July 2023 will be increased from 9,575 to 10,431.

This does not change the zero vehicle growth rate of the overall car population, the LTA said, adding that it has identified specific vehicles in the vehicle registry with these five-year, non-extendable COEs.

When the identified vehicles are deregistered in future, their quota will not be returned to the pool for bidding.

But Mr Iswaran warned that this move may not eliminate price volatility.

“This will help to lessen, but it will not eliminate, volatility in supply. There will still be a degree of supply fluctuation due to historical factors and broader market conditions,” he said. He added that “the long-term, upward trend of COE prices due to rising incomes and zero vehicle population growth will not abate”.