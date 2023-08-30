Canada’s PM Trudeau to visit Singapore next week to strengthen bilateral relations

SINGAPORE - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a working visit to Singapore on Sept 7 and 8, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s office announced on Wednesday.

Mr Trudeau will call on PM Lee on Sept 8.

A statement from Mr Trudeau’s office described Singapore as “an important partner under Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy”.

While in Singapore, Mr Trudeau will “strengthen bilateral relations, particularly by promoting Canadian exports and positioning Canada as a destination of choice for investment opportunities”.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office said Singapore was Canada’s largest destination in South-east Asia for Canadian direct investment abroad, estimated at US$28 billion (S$38 billion) in 2022.

Singapore was also Canada’s largest source of foreign direct investment, at US$1.9 billion, it said.

Bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Singapore rose 28 per cent in 2022 to US$2.9 billion from a year earlier.

Canada’s merchandise exports were US$1.5 billion, and Canadian merchandise imports from Singapore totalled US$1.3 billion.

Mr Trudeau’s working visit to Singapore will come after he participates in the Asean Summit in Jakarta from Sept 5 to 6.

From Singapore, he will fly to New Delhi for the Group of 20 summit from Sept 9 to 10.