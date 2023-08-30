Canada’s PM Trudeau to visit Singapore next week to strengthen bilateral relations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s working visit to Singapore will come after he participates in the Asean Summit in Jakarta. PHOTO: REUTERS
SINGAPORE - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a working visit to Singapore on Sept 7 and 8, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s office announced on Wednesday.

Mr Trudeau will call on PM Lee on Sept 8.

A statement from Mr Trudeau’s office described Singapore as “an important partner under Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy”.

While in Singapore, Mr Trudeau will “strengthen bilateral relations, particularly by promoting Canadian exports and positioning Canada as a destination of choice for investment opportunities”.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office said Singapore was Canada’s largest destination in South-east Asia for Canadian direct investment abroad, estimated at US$28 billion (S$38 billion) in 2022.

Singapore was also Canada’s largest source of foreign direct investment, at US$1.9 billion, it said.

Bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Singapore rose 28 per cent in 2022 to US$2.9 billion from a year earlier.

Canada’s merchandise exports were US$1.5 billion, and Canadian merchandise imports from Singapore totalled US$1.3 billion.

Mr Trudeau’s working visit to Singapore will come after he participates in the Asean Summit in Jakarta from Sept 5 to 6.

From Singapore, he will fly to New Delhi for the Group of 20 summit from Sept 9 to 10.

