Calls by MPs to expunge or freeze future fare hikes ‘not sound’: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE - Calls by MPs to put a freeze on future public transport fare hikes, or expunge a 15.6 per cent increase that has been deferred to future fare review exercises, will enlarge the existing funding gap for buses and trains and lead to an even bigger bill for taxpayers in future.

Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said this in Parliament on Tuesday as he pushed back against suggestions by Workers’ Party (WP) MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) and Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC).

Mr Chee said the proposals were “not sound”, “populist”, and would affect the longer-term reliability and financial sustainability of Singapore’s public transport system.

Expunging the deferred fare increase or freezing fare hikes does not mean the costs of running the system will “simply disappear into thin air”, he said.

Mr Chee asked both MPs to clarify if they were proposing for transport operators to absorb these cost, or for taxpayers to bear a larger burden to permanently provide higher government subsidies.

“If it is the latter, they should elaborate how such a move will be funded every year and whether they are proposing for Singaporeans to pay additional taxes to do so,” he added.

Mr Chua and Mr Wee were among eight MPs who asked about the planned 7 per cent increase in bus and train fares, which will go up by 10 to 11 cents for adults who pay by card from Dec 23.

This is the steepest increase since 2019, when fares also rose by 7 per cent. The 11-cent hike is also the highest on record.

The Public Transport Council (PTC), which regulates bus and train fares here, said the increase in 2023 could have been as high as 22.6 per cent, after adding a 10.6 per cent hike that was deferred from the 2022 fare review.