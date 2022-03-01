Call to look at hydrogen and nuclear energy

As the Republic looks to diversify its energy sources, it can explore hydrogen and nuclear power, said Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) in Parliament yesterday, the first day of the debate on Budget 2022.

He raised the idea of Singapore's potential as a hydrogen hub and said it should start up hydrogen-based electricity generation and fuel-cell capability.

In his speech focused on energy security amid the climate crisis, Dr Tan added that Singapore should keep a close watch on nuclear energy developments in both fission and fusion.

"For nuclear fission, we should continue assessing the safety of small modular reactors - and whether a future generation of small modular reactors can be safely deployed in the Singapore context," he said.

Noting that about 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity is generated using natural gas, he described it as a "serious concentration of risk", adding that the push for electric vehicles will further concentrate the risk.

"There is a case for Singapore to further diversify our electricity sources, and to do so ahead of the market - for energy resilience and energy security, (and) also to reduce our carbon footprint as part of the climate crisis response," said Dr Tan.

He added that solar panels and regional power grids - methods Singapore is currently tapping - have their own limitations.

Nominated MP and conservation scientist Koh Lian Pin also spoke on the topic of sustainability, calling for more to be done to build capacity on sustainability across different sectors and value chains.

He said that every worker should have the most basic and foundational knowledge on climate change and sustainability while corporate function departments should have the specific skill sets to develop and deploy sustainability initiatives.

Sector-specific competencies are also needed to enable the successful transition of key industries towards more sustainable business models and practices.

He added: "By helping other cities build their capacity for addressing climate change and sustainability challenges, Singapore may also become a sustainability academy for the world."