Buying F-35As will complement RSAF’s F-35Bs

SINGAPORE – The announcement by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen that Singapore will order a second variant of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter means that the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will become one of just a small handful of users to operate two variants of the fifth-generation fighter.

Eight stealth F-35As will be acquired, in addition to the 12 F-35Bs previously announced, Dr Ng said in Parliament on Feb 28 during the debate on the budget of the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

He noted that the F-35A which Singapore will be buying has complementary capabilities to the F-35B short take-off/vertical landing variant already ordered.

These include the ability to carry payloads of greater capacity in its internal weapons bay and having a longer flying range, compared with the F-35Bs, which have a unique capability to take off without needing long runways and can land vertically.

Heavier weapons, lower cost

The greater internal payloads that can be carried by the F-35A include two 907kg Joint Direct Attack Munition satellite guided bombs, or a similar number of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

The latter is designed by Norway’s Kongsberg to fit inside the F-35A’s weapons bay and is used for long-range precision strikes against ground targets.

Carrying weapons in its internal weapons bay helps the F-35 maintain its stealthy characteristics, making it more difficult for enemy radars to detect it, and retaining its element of surprise in combat.

In contrast, the F-35B is able to carry only smaller 454kg bombs in its internal weapons bay. While it can carry the JSM on external pylons fitted on its wings, doing so significantly reduces its stealth and degrades a key advantage of the F-35. The angular pylons and weapons are not optimised for stealth, making it easier for radars to detect the F-35.

The F-35B has a smaller internal weapons bay. This is to accommodate the lift fan providing the thrust that enables it to take off on runways as short as 244m even when fully loaded and land vertically like a helicopter.

The space taken up by the lift fan is also why the F-35B can carry only 6,125kg of fuel, compared with 8,278kg for the F-35A. Correspondingly, the F-35B has a shorter flying range of 1,667km, while the F-35A can reach 2,200km.

Nevertheless, the F-35B’s unique short take-off/vertical landing capability allows the RSAF to retain the ability to generate air power in the event runways are damaged.

This is a key consideration for land-scarce Singapore, particularly with the impending closure of Paya Lebar Air Base in the 2030s.

It is also why Dr Ng said in his speech that the F-35A and the F-35B complement each other and provide the RSAF with greater operational flexibility. Together with Singapore’s existing F-15SG fighters, the RSAF can perform the full suite of missions required to defend Singapore’s skies.