Budget debate: Workers' Party MPs say lower-income groups worse hit by rising prices

SINGAPORE - The plight of lower-income groups was highlighted by Workers' Party MPs on Wednesday (Feb 24), during the debate over the national Budget announced last week.

Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) noted how the rise in petrol duties may have a knock-on effect on the price of goods such as daily necessities, raising the cost of living, which would be felt most acutely by lower-income families.

Meanwhile, Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) called for support measures for lower-income workers during the pandemic to become a permanent feature.

In his speech, Mr Faisal said the immediate increase in the duties on premium and intermediate petrol by 15 cents and 10 cents per litre respectively, is something that must be done to address climate change.

But he expressed concern that the increased duties would raise the prices of daily necessities, with companies inevitably passing the financial burden on to consumers, and asked if rebates offered by the Government will be sufficient to help families, especially lower-income earners, cope with growing costs.

He cited a media report that while electricity, petrol and outpatient services were cheaper last year, the price of food and public transport fares went up.

A Beyond Social Services report from earlier this month also said that median monthly household income of families who sought help from it had fallen from $1,600 to $500, he noted.

Additionally, Department of Statistics figures showed that the median income of the bottom 10 per cent of lower-income households declined by 6.1 per cent in real terms - more than for any other segment.

"I am aware that the Government has provided significant amounts of relief for lower-income groups and will be setting aside more to continue assisting them," said Mr Faisal.

"However, the increased petrol duties may have an indirect negative impact if, as a result, the price of consumer goods, especially essential goods, increase as a result of higher fuel and transport costs."

He also questioned the immediate implementation of higher petrol duties as of last week, and that this was a sudden shock for those whose livelihoods depend on vehicles with internal combustion engines.

"With practically no tourism and fewer people heading to their offices on a daily basis likely to be the prevailing scenario for the foreseeable future, the outlook for (private-hire) drivers is bleak," he said.

And not all drivers are able to upskill or reskill themselves for other industries in the near to medium term, as they are locked into contracts which were signed before the pandemic struck, he added.

Fellow WP MP Mr Chua said that with the rising threat of widespread job losses and rapid job irrelevance moving forward, more support has to be given to lower- to middle-income workers in the hardest-hit sectors.

He said the launch of the Covid-19 Recovery Grant to support lower- to middle-income workers experiencing involuntary job or income loss, is a "timely and important one".

He said: "As the schemes borne out of Covid-19 such as the Covid-19 Recovery Grant are already designed and implemented, could they remain a more permanent feature of our financial assistance schemes to workers?"

Noting that the Government has reaffirmed its plan to raise the goods and services tax (GST) sometime between 2022 and 2025, he questioned if the imposition of a "broad-based, regressive tax" amid a pandemic-induced slowdown is truly justified.

He said the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) is expected to continue rising, from $17 billion in 2019, to $18.1 billion last year and $19.5 billion this year.

"The bottom line to me then is therefore that we must caution against being overzealous in strengthening our revenue position through multiple pathways, such as the impending GST hike, especially amidst the macroeconomic uncertainties of today," said Mr Chua.

In response, Mr Shawn Huang (Jurong GRC) said that although the GST is a regressive tax, it is only one part of Singapore's overall tax and benefit system which is on the whole progressive, with tax revenues redistributed through a progressive system of taxes and transfers.

Whenever the GST is raised, "the lower- and middle-income groups will be buffered for 10 and five years respectively", while increases on healthcare and education will be absorbed by the Government, said Mr Huang.