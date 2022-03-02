Budget debate: GovWallet allows S'poreans to get govt payouts by scanning faces at ATMs

SINGAPORE - A new digital tool will allow government payouts to be easily received by citizens even if they do not have bank accounts or smartphones.

Officially unveiled on Wednesday (March 2), the tool, dubbed GovWallet, allows citizens to get the payouts at selected ATMs by scanning their faces.

Another function of GovWallet allows the payouts to be received through mobile apps like the Government Technology Agency's (GovTech) LifeSG app that gives users access to different government services.

GovWallet, which was also developed by GovTech, is expected to allow people to use the payouts to make Nets payments in stores soon.

The new tool was announced by Minister-in-Charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity Josephine Teo during the debate on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office.

GovTech developed GovWallet in part to help government agencies disburse payouts to people who do not have bank accounts.

An example of this is the GovCash service announced by the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board on Feb 21. It was progressively rolled out from November last year.

The service is powered by the GovWallet technology and allows people to withdraw government payouts as cash from 500 OCBC Bank ATMs, even if they do not have an account with any bank. The process has steps to verify the identities of those making the withdrawals, like face scanning.

The payouts that can be withdrawn in this way include Workfare Income Supplement, Workfare Special Payment and Training Commitment Award.

The ATM disbursement also means that people who are less tech savvy and do not have smartphones have a way to receive the payouts.

Another benefit of GovWallet is that by giving payouts through ATMs or apps without using paper vouchers, there is no more hassle of distributing and collecting physical vouchers.

"What used to take multiple steps and even a visit to a service touchpoint can now be done anytime, anywhere," said GovTech, referring to how people collected payouts in the past.

The Smart Nation Digital Government Group, which GovTech is a part of, said GovWallet was developed by bringing together various digital components such as identity management and payments, so that other agencies can incorporate GovWallet functions into new or existing applications without building their own.

"This, in turn, reduces duplication of development efforts and cost across Government," the group added.

Besides LifeSG, GovTech said GovWallet can be easily integrated with existing government mobile apps, such as Singpass, and the Health Promotion Board's Healthy 365.