Budget debate: More places for adult learners on the cards, new transition programme for mid-career workers

SINGAPORE - There will be more opportunities for mid-career Singaporeans to go back to school and get a degree as the Ministry of Education (MOE) studies the possibility of a higher "lifetime cohort participation" rate in education.

It is considering allowing more working adults to get places in government-funded degree programmes, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing at the Budget debate in Parliament on Monday (March 7).

MOE will also launch a SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme to help Singaporeans get skills training, he added.

The new scheme will combine features from the SGUnited Skills and SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways-Company Training programmes which were launched in 2020 to help tide Singaporeans through the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both schemes will wrap up at the end of this month. The new initiative replacing them will be permanent and highly subsidised, Mr Chan said.

The ministries of Education, Manpower, Trade and Industry, and Finance are studying how to enhance structural support for Singaporeans in their 40s and 50s who may need significant reskilling, he added.

He said MOE will study the proportion of places allocated for pre-employment training and continuing education degree programmes at local institutes of higher learning (IHLs).

The current target is for 40 per cent of each cohort of fresh school leavers to take up subsidised places at the local universities, with another 10 per cent allowance for adult learners.

The country should look beyond this and focus instead on making sure that people can upskill continually according to their needs and aspirations, he added.

Mr Chan said: "We traditionally focused on investing in the first 20 to 25 years of our people's lives. On average, we spend a quarter of a million dollars on each child to prepare them for their first job.

"But in the future economy, workers and firms will face greater disruption and faster skills obsolescence."

Singapore's IHLs - which include the six autonomous universities, five polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education - must review their programmes with adult learners in mind, he added.

He said: "While the number of adult learners trained by our IHLs has more than doubled from around 165,000 in 2018 to 345,000 in 2020, we can expect this number to increase further."