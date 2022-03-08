Budget debate: MND to fund technologies to green buildings, sustainability solutions

SINGAPORE - Some $45 million will be set aside for a programme that supports the research, prototyping and showcasing of green building technologies, as part of the Government's drive to make buildings more energy-efficient.

The enhanced Green Buildings Innovation Cluster 2.0 programme aims to spur the likes of building owners and developers to explore innovative solutions, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Tuesday (March 8).

Such solutions include energy-efficient cooling technologies, smart building systems and enhanced building ventilation.

"We will accelerate the commercialisation of these solutions through industry partnerships and help grow the local ecosystem of firms with green building expertise," Mr Lee said during the debate on the Government's sustainability plans.

"This way, our companies can compete better in serving the growing global demand for sustainable urban solutions and take the lead to drive sustainable development across the Asia-Pacific - home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world."

The National Development Ministry will also invest $64 million into research and development under the City in Nature and Greater Sustainability pillars of the Cities of Tomorrow programme, which aims to address challenges that cities face.

"This will support us in developing innovative solutions for a more sustainable, liveable and resilient city," Mr Lee added.

He also outlined how Housing Board towns will be made more sustainable by tapping new technologies under the HDB Green Towns Programme.

For instance, new HDB flats use smart lighting for common areas and rainwater harvesting systems to reduce energy consumption.

Solar panels are also being installed on top of existing HDB blocks to power common services such as lifts and lighting.

Mr Lee said this has been done for more than 2,700 blocks out of more than 10,000 HDB blocks in Singapore, and the Government will strive to do so on "as many HDB blocks as possible".

It is also exploring the use of light emitting surfaces for signage in residential estates - a new technology can potentially reduce about 80 per cent of energy consumption, compared with the standard fluorescent block signage.

On efforts to transform Singapore into a City in Nature, Mr Lee said the authorities have restored and enhanced several core habitats throughout the island.

"These comprise over 12ha of forest, marine and coastal habitats in Singapore, which are key ecosystems and important homes for native biodiversity," he said.

New parks were also added, such as those in Bukit Gombak and Pasir Panjang, while existing parks like the Coastal Playgrove at East Coast Park were also enhanced with "more lush vegetation and natural landscapes".

Giving an update on the target to have 300km of nature ways - tiered roadside planting designed to mimic the multi-layered structure of forests - by 2030, Mr Lee said more than half have been completed.