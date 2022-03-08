Budget debate: Manufacturing firms and SMEs can receive more funding to adopt energy efficient tech

SINGAPORE - Manufacturing companies, including small and medium enterprises, will from April get more funding aid under an existing scheme to buy and adopt energy efficient technologies.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu gave this update in Parliament on Tuesday (March 8) , saying that the enhancements to the Energy Efficiency Fund will help such firms reduce their emissions and cut their utilities bills.

The grant cap for the energy efficient technologies component of the existing Energy Efficiency Fund will from April 1 be raised from 50 per cent to 70 per cent, said Ms Fu.

Such technologies include high-efficient air conditioning systems, LED lighting, and more efficient boiler systems.

The higher co-funding of up to 70 per cent will help to cover the technology and equipment, as well as external manpower and professional services, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement.

The agency launched the Energy Efficiency Fund in 2017, to help companies in the industrial sector, including SMEs, to improve their energy efficiency.

Under the enhanced funding scheme, projects that achieve higher carbon abatements can receive more grants.

Speaking during a parliamentary session during which various ministries fleshed out their green initiatives, Ms Fu said that while many SMEs are nimble, dynamic, and creative, they often lack resources to invest in energy-efficient technologies or to make changes to their businesses.

"Improving energy efficiency is one of the primary ways that businesses can lower their carbon emission. We will provide targeted support to help every sector decarbonise," she added.

Adopting energy efficient technologies will also help the manufacturing sector manage the impacts of a higher carbon tax.

Last month's Budget announced that the carbon tax would be raised from the current $5 a tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 by 2030.

As at January this year, the Energy Efficiency Fund has supported 27 technology projects, which have slashed carbon emissions by around 1,600 tonnes a year - which is equivalent to taking about 500 cars off the road, said NEA in a statement.

Ms Fu added that over $75 million have been used to help businesses implement energy efficiency and carbon abatement projects.

In her address, she cited how a local steel manufacturing company, Kawarin Enterprise, has benefited from the fund by upgrading its old air compressors to more energy-efficient ones.

"They enjoyed annual cost savings of more than $30,000, and abated about 48 tonnes of carbon annually," she added.