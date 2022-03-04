Budget debate: Cheaper, faster option for consumers to force telcos to settle disputes

SINGAPORE - From next month (April), consumers and small businesses unable to settle disputes with their telcos will be able to finally do so without going to court.

Called the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Scheme, this option is designed to address long-drawn disputes between customers and telecommunication and media service providers. Although rare, prolonged and complex cases can span more than three to four months.

Consumers and small businesses might also not have the means to resolve disputes with much larger companies, as they may have less bargaining power and the telcos may not accede.

The scheme's April launch was announced by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Friday (March 4).

Speaking on the debate on her ministry's budget, Mrs Teo said that when a case is brought to ADR, it will be mandatory for service providers to participate in the resolution process.

Developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Singapore Mediation Centre, disputes can now be settled in at most 2.5 months with ADR.

It was initially expected to launch around end-2018.

IMDA explained that the implementation details of the ADR took some time to be worked out, due to the multiple parties and complexities involved.

The authority said that, on average, it received around 2,500 telco-related complaints a year from 2017 to last year.

Last year, IMDA received the most complaints on billing matters – such as disputes over charges and waiver requests – and operators’ quality of service, including customer service.

Under ADR, service providers bear 50 per cent to 90 per cent of the fees for the dispute resolution. Consumers pay the remaining amount, which ranges from as low as $10 to $375. This is lower or comparable to other dispute resolution options.

If the dispute had gone to court instead of through ADR, the legal fees could be much higher, since lawyers can charge hundreds of dollars on an hourly basis.

ADR covers disputes and issues such as those related to billing, contracts and unsolicited charges like fees for excess data and value-added services.

The services that can be looked into by ADR include: mobile services, such as those for voice, data and SMS; fibre broadband services; and pay-TV services.