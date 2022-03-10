Budget debate: 2022 to be the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families

SINGAPORE - The year 2022 will be designated as the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli told Parliament on Thursday (March 10).

"(It) will rally Singaporeans to celebrate the important role that families play in our lives, encourage families to spend time together and galvanise whole-of-society support for families," he said during the debate on his ministry's budget.

The new campaign, which will kick off on Saturday (March 12), is led by the Families for Life (FFL) Council, with support from the Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships.

There will be events throughout the year to celebrate the importance of families, with collaborations involving government agencies, companies, community partners and individuals.

One such initiative is the FamilyTrees initiative, a collaboration between the National Parks Board and the FFL to celebrate strong, inter-generational family bonds, that will be launched this Saturday.

The initiative will allow parents to commemorate the birth of their child by planting a tree, which will serve as a reminder of the enduring role that families play in everyone's lives, said Mr Masagos.

All eligible families with babies born this year and after will get this opportunity.

A new family zone at Gardens by the Bay will also be launched in the later part of this year, said Mr Masagos.

This year will also see the introduction of National Family Week as an annual event in the month of June. It will take place from June 4 to 12 this year.

The event will also see the launch of FFL's family values resources - which highlight the core family values of love, care and concern, commitment and respect - and its new mascot Becky Bunny.

Becky Bunny is an adventurous rabbit, meant to help parents discuss things with their young children and take part in shared activities together.

The ministry is also working to strengthen support for marriages, said Mr Masagos.

It will be increasing the number of centres offering the Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centre to 10, up from five today, by end-2022, he said.