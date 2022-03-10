Budget debate: $20 million to 'Bring Sport Back' in Singapore

SINGAPORE - After the pandemic hit in 2020, sports and wellness events company Orange Room was forced to cancel 31 of the 32 events it had lined up to take place in six countries in Asia that year.

Apart from the blow to revenue and cashflow, the company's capabilities were also shot. Its managing director, Mr Elvin Ting, said he had to reduce his team's headcount of 50 by about 70 per cent.

As the sports and events sector continues its reopening gingerly, Mr Ting has managed to rebuild staff numbers - now back up to 39 - but fluid restrictions on event guidelines, a necessary part of the battle against Covid-19, remain a constant challenge for organisers as they find their way back.

Limits on physical participation, for instance, mean event organisers struggle to break even, said Mr Ting.

"As a commercial company, we rely on sponsorship and ticketing revenue," he said.

"Covid has resulted in many sponsors going quiet, and with the numbers (of participants capped)... it is almost impossible to organise mass events without losing money. And that is just not sustainable."

To help companies like Orange Room regain their footing and reinvigorate sports participation, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Thursday (March 10) announced that $20 million will be committed to a plan to ramp up and cater to the increasing demand for sport.

Called Bring Sport Back, the plan aims to facilitate the reintroduction of mass participation events such as community runs, ramp up programmes and optimise sports facilities.

Said Mr Tong: "This (plan) is designed to reinvigorate Singapore sports, bring people back to play and enjoy sports together, and through sports, reconnect with one another."

In a bid to jumpstart mass participation events, national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) will open a grant call to fund such events and festivals in a bid to facilitate the safe reintroduction of such events, added Mr Tong, who was speaking during his ministry's budget debate.

The Blended Events Grant-Bring Sport Back edition, which will be worth up to $50,000 per award, will be rolled out from later this month and is intended to support about 40 blended events or festivals this year.

Applications will be open for four weeks and events targeted for support will feature physical participation of between 1,000 and 3,000 people each - subject to prevailing safe management measures - and may be augmented with virtual participation.

The newest initiatives to support the sports events industry is part of the Sports Resilience Package (SRP) under which a series of capability development grants were offered by the Government since the start of the pandemic.

MCCY has already pumped some $75 million into the SRP since October 2020, which served to tide the sports sector through the pandemic while catalysing digitalisation and capability development for businesses. About 600 unique businesses and over 300 self-employed persons have been supported under the package.