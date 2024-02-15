Budget 2024: How to get live updates and analyses

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s Budget 2024 at 3.30pm on Feb 16 in Parliament.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV channels, radio stations and their social media pages, the Ministry of Finance (MOF), government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association (PA) said on Feb 1.

These include Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, the CNA YouTube channel, 8world News Facebook page and MediaCorp’s meWatch.

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the speech on Channel 5.

The Straits Times will provide live coverage of the event.

Key announcements from the Budget statement will be updated on MOF’s social media and messaging platforms – Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and WhatsApp.

The statement will be published on this website after it has been delivered.

Those interested in being e-mailed the Budget statement after it has been delivered can visit the MOF website at www.mof.gov.sg/email-subscription

In the run-up to the Budget, MOF and various agencies, including Reach and PA, have been engaging members of the public in discussions since December 2023.

Members of the public can continue to submit their views on Budget 2024 through various feedback channels, including:

Following the Budget announcements, Reach will also hold two in-person Budget conversations – in English on Feb 23, and in Mandarin on March 13.

For the Feb 23 conversation, Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah as well as Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How will take part in the session. Mr Tan is also the chairman of Reach.